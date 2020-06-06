Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Summitry LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Summitry LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,231 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 24,186 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.6% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,405.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.76. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $120.65 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

