New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,847 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reading International were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 862,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 544,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Reading International by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Reading International by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Reading International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Reading International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Reading International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reading International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.48. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $68.88 million for the quarter. Reading International had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 9.48%.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.