Summitry LLC Has $34.34 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summitry LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $331.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.15 and a fifty-two week high of $331.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,397.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.18 and its 200 day moving average is $289.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura lifted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.14.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

