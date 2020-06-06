Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,429 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,345,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,605,000 after acquiring an additional 125,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,947,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 471,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,373,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colony Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 236,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,102,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,235,000 after buying an additional 275,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 62,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $752,018.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 10,214 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $105,510.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLNY opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

CLNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

