Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Bank of The West

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Bank of The West cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,335 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.1% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 365,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $107,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,063,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.14.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $331.50 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $182.15 and a one year high of $331.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.18 and its 200-day moving average is $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,397.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

