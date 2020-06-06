Towerpoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.5% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.14.

AAPL opened at $331.50 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $182.15 and a one year high of $331.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.18 and its 200-day moving average is $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,397.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

