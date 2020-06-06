Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,441,000. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 70,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 180,864 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 97,033 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,126,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.65 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,405.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

