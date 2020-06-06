Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,056 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,718 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $93.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.