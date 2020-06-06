Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,815 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,755,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,358 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $16,438,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 399,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAA shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of IAA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Shares of IAA opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 28.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. IAA has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 125.99% and a net margin of 12.68%. IAA’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

