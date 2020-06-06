Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 46,642 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Euronav worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Euronav had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

EURN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fearnley Fonds cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

