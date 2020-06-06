Citigroup Inc. Sells 26,652 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Washington Federal worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 42,986 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 41,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Washington Federal Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

In other news, SVP Cory D. Stewart purchased 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $50,028.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,631.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tabbutt purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,039.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,086 shares of company stock valued at $533,419 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

