Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $53.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.61.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCPH shares. Nomura Instinet cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.65.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $1,031,845.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,845.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $2,817,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,542 shares of company stock worth $7,792,593 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

