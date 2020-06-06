Citigroup Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,928 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn purchased 29,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares in the company, valued at $866,182.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

ROIC stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.