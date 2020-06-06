Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.93 Million Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256,149 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of OGE Energy worth $19,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,672,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,789,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,956 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,264,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 165,102 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 111,580 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $86,007,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGE. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

