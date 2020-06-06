Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 24,201 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,105,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,201 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $20,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

