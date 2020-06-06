Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 298.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Shake Shack by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $1,379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,750 in the last ninety days. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SHAK opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.39 and a beta of 1.81. Shake Shack Inc has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.70%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Cfra cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

