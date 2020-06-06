Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 1,695.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.