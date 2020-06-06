Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $116,826,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,942,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,006,000 after buying an additional 2,472,266 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,235,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,950 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,488.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

