5,588 Shares in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

