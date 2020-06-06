Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 321 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $131,408,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in United Rentals by 531.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 570,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,123,000 after buying an additional 480,002 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 4,311.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 306,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,150,000 after acquiring an additional 299,754 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 618,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,128,000 after acquiring an additional 294,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 56.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 661,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,076,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $151.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Standpoint Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.36.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

