Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,000 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1,652.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,280,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cyberark Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cyberark Software from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Cyberark Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.95.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $105.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.25. Cyberark Software Ltd has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. On average, analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.