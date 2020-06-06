Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,759 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.82 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

