Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,787 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SAP were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

NYSE:SAP opened at $135.82 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

