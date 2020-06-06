GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $196,000 in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 19,195.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Veoneer from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Veoneer stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. Veoneer Inc has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.00 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veoneer Inc will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.