GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $208,000 in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Dynavax Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $6.09 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 310.97% and a negative return on equity of 722.75%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

