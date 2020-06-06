International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra decreased their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray G. Young purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

