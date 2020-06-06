JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 228,261 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 228,261 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.65% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $24,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HR. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $147,614,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,739,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,109 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,124,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,251,000 after purchasing an additional 724,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HR opened at $30.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

