ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Holdings Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.87% of ACI Worldwide worth $24,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,061,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,998,000 after purchasing an additional 293,109 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,976,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,756,000 after purchasing an additional 367,031 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,616,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,136,000 after purchasing an additional 350,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.33.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.