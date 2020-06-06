JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 286,786 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 132.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,786 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $23,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,407,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,971,000 after buying an additional 42,350 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 58,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

