JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,377,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,120 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.06% of BMC Stock worth $24,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in BMC Stock by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in BMC Stock by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider David E. Flitman acquired 25,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMCH shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BMC Stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.43. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.13 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

