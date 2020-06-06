JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 36,863 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.30% of Cognex worth $21,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 115.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.82.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $57.96 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $64.28. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

