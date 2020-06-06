JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 28,927 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,120,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,927 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $24,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Mdu Resources Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mdu Resources Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Mdu Resources Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 37,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Mdu Resources Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDU opened at $23.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,000.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO David L. Goodin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David C. Barney bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $29,925.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,331.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $332,985. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

