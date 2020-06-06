Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,320,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $22,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 675,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 354,581 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 262,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 344,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 289,059 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

NYSE AXTA opened at $24.70 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

