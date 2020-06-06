JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 200,317 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,870,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $24,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,532,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,337,000. Bridger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,932,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,304,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 538,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $25,125.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,712.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,096 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

