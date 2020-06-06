GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,661.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $27.38 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAHC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

