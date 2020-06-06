JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 603,191 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 117.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,118,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 603,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $22,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $21.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

