JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.74% of Hexcel worth $22,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 118.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 500.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 29.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 75.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HXL. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.40.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

