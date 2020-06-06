JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,665 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.54% of American Assets Trust worth $23,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 801.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

NYSE:AAT opened at $32.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $96.74 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 25,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.64 per share, with a total value of $894,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

