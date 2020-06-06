Insider Selling: FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) CAO Sells $25,047.80 in Stock

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $25,047.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $30,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FBL Financial Group stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.26. FBL Financial Group has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $135.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 45,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. 28.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of FBL Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

