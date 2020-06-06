Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Sells $26,600.00 in Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ares Management stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. Ares Management Corp has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 104.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,215,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,952,000 after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,306,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

