Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.46. Tristate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $56,026.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,579.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Dolan bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $206,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 27,364 shares of company stock valued at $463,841. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,481,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 26.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 153,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 3.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 578,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 46,698 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. Tristate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

