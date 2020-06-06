Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.57.

STOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

STOK stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $874.77 million and a P/E ratio of -13.74. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $37,387.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gene Liau sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $527,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,972 shares of company stock worth $846,656 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 112.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,165,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 49.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 451,363 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 830,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after buying an additional 56,983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 554,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 111,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 73.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 124,537 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

See Also: Liquidity

Analyst Recommendations for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stoke Therapeutics Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Stoke Therapeutics Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
James J. Filler Buys 1,100 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. Stock
James J. Filler Buys 1,100 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. Stock
Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. CEO Sells $123,498.30 in Stock
Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. CEO Sells $123,498.30 in Stock
Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Select Energy Services Inc
Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Select Energy Services Inc
10,700 Shares in Cytokinetics, Inc. Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL
10,700 Shares in Cytokinetics, Inc. Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL
14,300 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Corp Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL
14,300 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Corp Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report