James J. Filler Buys 1,100 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.48 per share, with a total value of $84,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 803,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,423,994.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $83.79 on Friday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $93.49. The stock has a market cap of $454.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNBKA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

