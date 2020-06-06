Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $123,498.30 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $123,498.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,941 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,853.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 16,803 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,665,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $850,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

