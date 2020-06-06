Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 79,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

WTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Select Energy Services to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

WTTR stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $572.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.47. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani bought 14,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,960.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.