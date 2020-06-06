10,700 Shares in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 29,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $594,580.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $71,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,330 shares of company stock worth $1,179,158. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $23.04.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 592.61% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

