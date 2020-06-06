14,300 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 129,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $50,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $49.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

In other news, COO Saumya Sutaria purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $283,600.00. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 65.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.