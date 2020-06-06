Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Position in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after buying an additional 6,335,238 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,149,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,618,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,346,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,239 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after purchasing an additional 782,526 shares during the period. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 399.50 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 393,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,980,677 shares of company stock worth $16,738,873 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANGI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.28.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

