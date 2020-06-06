Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $205,000 Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 2,500 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,914. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ESPR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.61. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 627.38% and a negative net margin of 5,492.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

