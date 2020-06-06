Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEP opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34. Icahn Enterprises LP has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $79.37.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported ($6.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises LP will post -7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Icahn Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

